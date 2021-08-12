McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of McAfee stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.
About McAfee
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
