Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.78. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.