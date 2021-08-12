Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.45. The company had a trading volume of 334,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.11. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

