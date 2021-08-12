Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires Shares of 6,637 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 319,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,679. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

