Matthew Francis Pine Sells 6,804 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $130.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.