Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. 63,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,491. Materion has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

