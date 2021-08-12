Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post sales of $370.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.10 million. Materion posted sales of $287.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.28. 66,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Materion by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Materion by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

