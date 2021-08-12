Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $361.35. The stock had a trading volume of 114,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,589. The stock has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.