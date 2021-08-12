Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 773 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMG traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,340. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

