Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equitable by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 57,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Equitable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $4,523,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

EQH traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,085. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.