Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,159,239 shares of company stock worth $68,498,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.39.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,301. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

