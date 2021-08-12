Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,618,833. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.93.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,635.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.