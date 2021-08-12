Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $287,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,084.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $438,663,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,449. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

