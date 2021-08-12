Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective decreased by CIBC to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRE. Scotiabank raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

TSE:MRE traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.20. 220,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,598. The company has a market cap of C$979.72 million and a PE ratio of -55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$8.98 and a one year high of C$16.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.89.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

