Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 510.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in NIKE by 13.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 8,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.63. 356,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

