Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,000. W. R. Berkley makes up about 2.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W. R. Berkley as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $2,036,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $43,758,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

