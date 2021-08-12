Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,931. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

