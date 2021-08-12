Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 8,984 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $349.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.44.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

