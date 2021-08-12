Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 6,161 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 233,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,906. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

