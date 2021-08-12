Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 823.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. 69,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,535.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.