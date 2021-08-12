Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Brian K. Kinion Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Brian K. Kinion sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marin Software stock remained flat at $$5.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226,767. Marin Software Incorporated has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $87.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 131,906 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

