Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.65.

MFC stock opened at C$25.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$17.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Insiders sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

