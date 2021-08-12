MAI Capital Management Sells 2,197 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 88,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,021. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

