MAI Capital Management Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 171,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 1,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,306. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

