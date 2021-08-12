MAI Capital Management Has $2.51 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,358. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

