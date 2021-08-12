MAI Capital Management Has $2.12 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 238.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 132,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after purchasing an additional 93,481 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

GS traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $414.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.