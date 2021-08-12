MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $354.21. 369,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,316. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $355.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

