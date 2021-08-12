MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,785. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.