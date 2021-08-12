MA Private Wealth Buys 130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.02. The stock had a trading volume of 455,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,010. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $445.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

