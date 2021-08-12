MA Private Wealth Acquires 81 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. 1,432,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.