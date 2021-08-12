Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

LYFT opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

