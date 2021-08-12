Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel Sells 25,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

TSE LUN opened at C$11.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.56. The stock has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

LUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.36.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

