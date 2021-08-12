Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Raised to C$14.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.