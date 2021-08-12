Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $24.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

LL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

NYSE:LL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 568,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,868. The firm has a market cap of $612.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

