Loop Capital Trims SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price to $6.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 201,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,720. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

