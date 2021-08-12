Longeveron (LGVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

LGVN stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

