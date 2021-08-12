Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$86.56. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$86.15, with a volume of 445,199 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on L shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

