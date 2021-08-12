Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $105.69. 2,226,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,481. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.