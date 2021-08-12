Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DRSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,234. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68.

