Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.96. 1,936,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

