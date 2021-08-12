Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 293 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.64. 4,857,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

