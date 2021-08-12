Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. 47,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,526. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

