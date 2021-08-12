Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 800 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $69.25. 18,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,844. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

