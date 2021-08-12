Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $718,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,308. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.