Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 54.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.64.

NYSE PH traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,523. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

