Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.27. 458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,459. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $431.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

