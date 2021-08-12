LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.550-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.92 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.020-$-1.900 EPS.

LPSN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. 506,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.