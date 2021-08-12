Livent Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

Several other analysts have also commented on LTHM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Livent has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Livent by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,060,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 91,038 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $2,220,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

