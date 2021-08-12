Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,909,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 228,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

