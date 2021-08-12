Lincoln Educational Services Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

LINC stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $2,810,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $2,909,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

